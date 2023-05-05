Unusual Call Option Trade in Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Worth $233.95K

On May 5, 2023 at 09:50:16 ET an unusually large $233.95K block of Call contracts in Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) was bought, with a strike price of $55.00 / share, expiring in 42 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.62 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CNQ options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 934 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Natural Resources. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 7.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNQ is 0.57%, a decrease of 2.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.43% to 1,043,655K shares. The put/call ratio of CNQ is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.20% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canadian Natural Resources is 69.16. The forecasts range from a low of 59.71 to a high of $85.35. The average price target represents an increase of 26.20% from its latest reported closing price of 54.80.

The projected annual revenue for Canadian Natural Resources is 38,205MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.97.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 150,821K shares representing 13.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140,027K shares, representing an increase of 7.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNQ by 22.00% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 96,801K shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,809K shares, representing an increase of 12.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNQ by 25.26% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 58,178K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,772K shares, representing a decrease of 13.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNQ by 3.92% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 54,920K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,362K shares, representing an increase of 10.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNQ by 21.36% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 33,247K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

