Unusual Call Option Trade in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Worth $35.50K

On April 19, 2023 at 15:04:11 ET an unusually large $35.50K block of Call contracts in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) was sold, with a strike price of $45.00 / share, expiring in 58 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in CM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 563 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CM is 0.27%, a decrease of 4.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.59% to 436,337K shares. The put/call ratio of CM is 2.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce is $49.33. The forecasts range from a low of $36.03 to a high of $57.62. The average price target represents an increase of 13.67% from its latest reported closing price of $43.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce is $23,751MM, an increase of 13.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.07.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USS Investment Management holds 153K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing an increase of 19.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CM by 10.59% over the last quarter.

FID - First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 10.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CM by 15.90% over the last quarter.

RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 48.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CM by 35.92% over the last quarter.

JAGAX - Janus Henderson Adaptive Global Allocation Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 234.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CM by 72.03% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United Statesand around the world.

See all Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.