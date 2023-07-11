Unusual Call Option Trade in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Worth $272.00K

On July 11, 2023 at 12:03:16 ET an unusually large $272.00K block of Call contracts in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) was sold, with a strike price of $18.00 / share, expiring in 38 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.38 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in GOOS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOS is 0.19%, a decrease of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.91% to 71,239K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOS is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.83% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canada Goose Holdings Inc is 20.29. The forecasts range from a low of 12.11 to a high of $31.67. The average price target represents an increase of 14.83% from its latest reported closing price of 17.67.

The projected annual revenue for Canada Goose Holdings Inc is 1,442MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFAIX - International Advantage Portfolio Class I holds 4,338K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 4,218K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,144K shares, representing an increase of 25.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 38.01% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,000K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,339K shares, representing an increase of 16.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 23.50% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 3,812K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,882K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,810K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,532K shares, representing an increase of 45.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 54.39% over the last quarter.

Canada Goose Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear.

