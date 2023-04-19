Unusual Call Option Trade in Camping World Holdings Inc - (CWH) Worth $275.00K

On April 19, 2023 at 14:48:36 ET an unusually large $275.00K block of Call contracts in Camping World Holdings Inc - (CWH) was bought, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 30 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 20.65 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CWH options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camping World Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWH is 0.19%, a decrease of 0.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 33,775K shares. The put/call ratio of CWH is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.33% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Camping World Holdings Inc - is $27.92. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 29.33% from its latest reported closing price of $21.59.

The projected annual revenue for Camping World Holdings Inc - is $6,776MM, a decrease of 2.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SJS Investment Consulting holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 66.67%.

Quarry holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 28K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists holds 351K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares, representing a decrease of 74.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 36,789.82% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 16.85% over the last quarter.

Camping World Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is America's leading recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry's broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with more than 170 locations in 37 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

