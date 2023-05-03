Unusual Call Option Trade in Camping World Holdings Inc - (CWH) Worth $144.31K

On May 3, 2023 at 14:49:03 ET an unusually large $144.31K block of Call contracts in Camping World Holdings Inc - (CWH) was bought, with a strike price of $24.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on May 5, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.36 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 90.86th percentile of all recent large trades made in CWH options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camping World Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWH is 0.19%, an increase of 6.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 33,846K shares. The put/call ratio of CWH is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.73% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Camping World Holdings Inc - is $27.65. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 26.73% from its latest reported closing price of $21.82.

The projected annual revenue for Camping World Holdings Inc - is $6,776MM, a decrease of 2.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 13.30% over the last quarter.

SSMHX - State Street Small holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVUS - Avantis U.S. Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 23.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 5.48% over the last quarter.

DEUTSCHE DWS INVESTMENTS VIT FUNDS - DWS Small Cap Index VIP holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 14.71% over the last quarter.

Fmr holds 1,451K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220K shares, representing an increase of 15.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Camping World Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is America's leading recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry's broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with more than 170 locations in 37 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

