Unusual Call Option Trade in Campbell Soup (CPB) Worth $90.09K

On April 19, 2023 at 12:36:18 ET an unusually large $90.09K block of Call contracts in Campbell Soup (CPB) was sold, with a strike price of $55.00 / share, expiring in 30 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.40 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CPB options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Campbell Soup. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 4.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPB is 0.24%, an increase of 5.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 167,822K shares. The put/call ratio of CPB is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.15% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Campbell Soup is $53.93. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.15% from its latest reported closing price of $55.12.

The projected annual revenue for Campbell Soup is $9,298MM, an increase of 1.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL MSCI Global Equity Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PWDAX - Power Dividend Index Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 41.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 97.24% over the last quarter.

Occudo Quantitative Strategies holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Virtu Financial holds 58K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SGLIX - SGI Global Equity Fund Class I Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Campbell Soup Declares $0.37 Dividend

On March 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

At the current share price of $55.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.21%, the lowest has been 2.60%, and the highest has been 4.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Campbell Soup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Campbell is driven and inspired by our purpose, 'Real food that matters for life's moments.' For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500 and the FTSE4Good Index.

