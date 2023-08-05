Unusual Call Option Trade in Cameco (CCJ) Worth $513.00K

On August 4, 2023 at 14:04:20 ET an unusually large $513.00K block of Call contracts in Cameco (CCJ) was bought, with a strike price of $37.00 / share, expiring in 42 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.33 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.99th percentile of all recent large trades made in CCJ options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 749 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cameco. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 4.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCJ is 0.58%, an increase of 14.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 321,109K shares. The put/call ratio of CCJ is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.96% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cameco is 38.09. The forecasts range from a low of 36.77 to a high of $40.61. The average price target represents an increase of 12.96% from its latest reported closing price of 33.72.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cameco is 2,131MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 14,280K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,281K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 12.00% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 13,714K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,119K shares, representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 57.03% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 13,089K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,410K shares, representing a decrease of 10.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 15.64% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 10,240K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,206K shares, representing a decrease of 9.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 3.91% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 8,770K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,676K shares, representing an increase of 69.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 227.62% over the last quarter.

Cameco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. The Company's tier-one operations have the licensed capacity to produce more than 53 million pounds (100% basis) of uranium concentrates annually, backed by 455 million pounds of proven and probable mineral reserves (its share). The Company is also a leading supplier of uranium refining, conversion and fuel manufacturing services. Utilities around the world rely on company's nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. The Company is meeting the ever-increasing demand for clean baseload electricity while delivering safe, reliable solutions to today's clean-air crisis.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.