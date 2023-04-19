Unusual Call Option Trade in Cameco (CCJ) Worth $412.65K

On April 19, 2023 at 15:01:41 ET an unusually large $412.65K block of Call contracts in Cameco (CCJ) was sold, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 58 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.61 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.44th percentile of all recent large trades made in CCJ options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 707 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cameco. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCJ is 0.50%, a decrease of 6.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.04% to 310,816K shares. The put/call ratio of CCJ is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.69% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cameco is $35.52. The forecasts range from a low of $26.63 to a high of $38.99. The average price target represents an increase of 36.69% from its latest reported closing price of $25.99.

The projected annual revenue for Cameco is $2,131MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Growth and Income Fund Class 1 holds 147K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 68.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 217.97% over the last quarter.

Rockefeller Capital Management holds 50K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 460K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares, representing an increase of 52.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 103.76% over the last quarter.

Metis Global Partners holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 36.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 99.93% over the last quarter.

DSMFX - Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 52.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 46.62% over the last quarter.

Cameco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. The Company's tier-one operations have the licensed capacity to produce more than 53 million pounds (100% basis) of uranium concentrates annually, backed by 455 million pounds of proven and probable mineral reserves (its share). The Company is also a leading supplier of uranium refining, conversion and fuel manufacturing services. Utilities around the world rely on company's nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. The Company is meeting the ever-increasing demand for clean baseload electricity while delivering safe, reliable solutions to today's clean-air crisis.

