Unusual Call Option Trade in Cameco (CCJ) Worth $334.61K

On August 29, 2023 at 10:45:26 ET an unusually large $334.61K block of Call contracts in Cameco (CCJ) was bought, with a strike price of $38.00 / share, expiring in 17 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.20 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.34th percentile of all recent large trades made in CCJ options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 778 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cameco. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCJ is 0.61%, an increase of 10.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 327,758K shares. The put/call ratio of CCJ is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.07% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cameco is 38.09. The forecasts range from a low of 36.77 to a high of $40.61. The average price target represents an increase of 4.07% from its latest reported closing price of 36.60.

The projected annual revenue for Cameco is 2,131MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 14,282K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,280K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 11.33% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 13,089K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,410K shares, representing a decrease of 10.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 15.64% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 12,443K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,714K shares, representing a decrease of 10.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 5.76% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,229K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,536K shares, representing an increase of 36.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 293.49% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 8,997K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,038K shares, representing an increase of 10.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 1,042.52% over the last quarter.

Cameco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. The Company's tier-one operations have the licensed capacity to produce more than 53 million pounds (100% basis) of uranium concentrates annually, backed by 455 million pounds of proven and probable mineral reserves (its share). The Company is also a leading supplier of uranium refining, conversion and fuel manufacturing services. Utilities around the world rely on company's nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. The Company is meeting the ever-increasing demand for clean baseload electricity while delivering safe, reliable solutions to today's clean-air crisis.

