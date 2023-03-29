Unusual Call Option Trade in Cameco (CCJ) Worth $1,470.00K

On March 29, 2023 at 09:49:48 ET an unusually large $1,470.00K block of Call contracts in Cameco (CCJ) was bought, with a strike price of $32.00 / share, expiring in 170 days (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.62 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in CCJ options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.91% Upside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cameco is $34.65. The forecasts range from a low of $26.07 to a high of $38.18. The average price target represents an increase of 36.91% from its latest reported closing price of $25.31.

The projected annual revenue for Cameco is $2,131MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 708 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cameco. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCJ is 0.49%, a decrease of 9.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.21% to 312,949K shares. The put/call ratio of CCJ is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 14,699K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,123K shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 6.85% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 14,281K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,545K shares, representing an increase of 19.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 14,119K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,571K shares, representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 56.52% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 11,206K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,208K shares, representing an increase of 8.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 9.15% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,512K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,827K shares, representing a decrease of 24.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 32.46% over the last quarter.

Cameco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. The Company's tier-one operations have the licensed capacity to produce more than 53 million pounds (100% basis) of uranium concentrates annually, backed by 455 million pounds of proven and probable mineral reserves (its share). The Company is also a leading supplier of uranium refining, conversion and fuel manufacturing services. Utilities around the world rely on company's nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. The Company is meeting the ever-increasing demand for clean baseload electricity while delivering safe, reliable solutions to today's clean-air crisis.

