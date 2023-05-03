Unusual Call Option Trade in Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. - Unit (CLMT) Worth $165.04K

On May 3, 2023 at 11:35:39 ET an unusually large $165.04K block of Call contracts in Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. - Unit (CLMT) was sold, with a strike price of $16.00 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. - Unit. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 12.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLMT is 0.57%, a decrease of 56.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.72% to 18,747K shares. The put/call ratio of CLMT is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.13% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. - Unit is $26.01. The forecasts range from a low of $18.68 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 51.13% from its latest reported closing price of $17.21.

The projected annual revenue for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. - Unit is $4,059MM, a decrease of 13.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fmr holds 618K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares, representing a decrease of 33.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLMT by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Simplex Trading holds 60K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 41.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLMT by 43.06% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 38K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 54.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLMT by 148.99% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 298K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing an increase of 11.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLMT by 10.64% over the last quarter.

Harbour Investments holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 8.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLMT by 34.10% over the last quarter.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership and a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil and other feedstocks into customized lubricating oils, solvents and waxes used in consumer, industrial and automotive products; produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, and operates nine manufacturing facilities located in northwest Louisiana, northern Montana, western Pennsylvania, Texas, and eastern Missouri.

