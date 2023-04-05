Unusual Call Option Trade in Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Worth $1,089.00K

On April 5, 2023 at 11:04:01 ET an unusually large $1,089.00K block of Call contracts in Caesars Entertainment (CZR) was sold, with a strike price of $43.00 / share, expiring in 44 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.24 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in CZR options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.71% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Caesars Entertainment is $71.16. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $116.55. The average price target represents an increase of 45.71% from its latest reported closing price of $48.84.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Caesars Entertainment is $11,504MM, an increase of 6.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caesars Entertainment. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CZR is 0.36%, an increase of 5.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.22% to 268,025K shares. The put/call ratio of CZR is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 20,901K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,897K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 18.64% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 17,684K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,961K shares, representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 24.62% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 12,299K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,977K shares, representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 16.53% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,500K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,997K shares, representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 16.91% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 8,122K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.