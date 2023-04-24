Unusual Call Option Trade in C3.ai Inc - (AI) Worth $393.90K

On April 24, 2023 at 10:25:07 ET an unusually large $393.90K block of Call contracts in C3.ai Inc - (AI) was sold, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 235 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.27 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 90.40th percentile of all recent large trades made in AI options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in C3.ai Inc -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AI is 0.09%, an increase of 46.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 45,939K shares. The put/call ratio of AI is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.39% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for C3.ai Inc - is $20.74. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.39% from its latest reported closing price of $20.06.

The projected annual revenue for C3.ai Inc - is $269MM, an increase of 0.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fmr holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 72.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 214.51% over the last quarter.

Nisa Investment Advisors holds 36K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 65.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AI by 99.75% over the last quarter.

QCEQRX - Equity Index Account Class R1 holds 43K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capstone Wealth Management Group holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 853K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,633K shares, representing a decrease of 91.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AI by 58.95% over the last quarter.

C3.ai Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

C3.ai, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development.

