Unusual Call Option Trade in C3.ai Inc - (AI) Worth $195.80K

On May 26, 2023 at 15:32:20 ET an unusually large $195.80K block of Call contracts in C3.ai Inc - (AI) was sold, with a strike price of $30.50 / share, expiring in 0 day(s) (on May 26, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.06 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 86.01th percentile of all recent large trades made in AI options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in C3.ai Inc -. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 26.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AI is 0.28%, an increase of 423.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.67% to 53,211K shares. The put/call ratio of AI is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.27% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for C3.ai Inc - is 20.09. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 29.27% from its latest reported closing price of 28.41.

The projected annual revenue for C3.ai Inc - is 269MM, an increase of 0.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Hughes Holdings holds 6,920K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,650K shares, representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 99,900.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,818K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,808K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AI by 17.03% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,434K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,398K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AI by 15.85% over the last quarter.

Voloridge Investment Management holds 1,785K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares, representing an increase of 54.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 490.44% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,571K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares, representing an increase of 47.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 444.31% over the last quarter.

C3.ai Background Information

C3.ai, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development.

