Unusual Call Option Trade in C3.ai (AI) Worth $461.16K

On March 31, 2023 at 15:00:49 ET an unusually large $461.16K block of Call contracts in C3.ai (AI) was bought, with a strike price of $24.00 / share, expiring in 6 days (on April 6, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.88 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.56 percentile of all recent large trades made in AI options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.94% Downside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for C3.ai is $20.74. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.94% from its latest reported closing price of $27.63.

The projected annual revenue for C3.ai is $269MM, an increase of 0.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in C3.ai. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AI is 0.08%, an increase of 23.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.75% to 45,770K shares. The put/call ratio of AI is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Baker Hughes Holdings holds 8,650K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,818K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,808K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AI by 17.03% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,434K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,398K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AI by 15.85% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,396K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,507K shares, representing a decrease of 7.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AI by 24.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,308K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,345K shares, representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AI by 19.50% over the last quarter.

C3.ai Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

C3.ai, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development.

