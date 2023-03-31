Unusual Call Option Trade in Burford Capital (BUR) Worth $122.76K

On March 31, 2023 at 15:02:43 ET an unusually large $122.76K block of Call contracts in Burford Capital (BUR) was sold, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 21 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.97 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in BUR options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 121.87% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Burford Capital is $16.02. The forecasts range from a low of $13.58 to a high of $17.96. The average price target represents an increase of 121.87% from its latest reported closing price of $7.22.

The projected annual revenue for Burford Capital is $474MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burford Capital. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BUR is 0.60%, an increase of 16.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 89,634K shares. The put/call ratio of BUR is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 10,950K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,820K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUR by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 10,309K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,337K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUR by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Ci Investments holds 9,807K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,528K shares, representing a decrease of 7.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUR by 1.34% over the last quarter.

Pictet North America Advisors holds 7,648K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banque Pictet & Cie holds 7,648K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Declares $0.06 Dividend

On March 13, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $7.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.73%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.23%, the lowest has been 0.48%, and the highest has been 3.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=220).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Burford Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation financeand risk management, asset recoveryand a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, and it works with law firms and clients around the world from its principal offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney.

