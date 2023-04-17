Unusual Call Option Trade in Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Worth $350.00K

On April 17, 2023 at 09:43:31 ET an unusually large $350.00K block of Call contracts in Bumble Inc. (BMBL) was bought, with a strike price of $17.50 / share, expiring in 32 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.31 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in BMBL options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bumble Inc.. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMBL is 0.49%, an increase of 0.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 151,987K shares. The put/call ratio of BMBL is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.54% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bumble Inc. is $27.66. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 62.54% from its latest reported closing price of $17.02.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bumble Inc. is $1,070MM, an increase of 18.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JGRO - JPMorgan Active Growth ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 62.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 9.29% over the last quarter.

QUANTITATIVE MASTER SERIES LLC - Master Small Cap Index Series holds 136K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 6.59% over the last quarter.

FIIAX - Fidelity Advisor Mid Cap II Fund holds 256K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 5.92% over the last quarter.

Dynamic Technology Lab Private holds 90K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 32.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 46.90% over the last quarter.

FCOM - Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF holds 49K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 6.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 7.67% over the last quarter.

Bumble Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Badoo and Bumble, two of the world’s highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, the Bumble app is one of the first dating apps built with women at the center, and the Badoo app, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Bumble currently employs over 600 people in offices in Austin, Barcelona, London, and Moscow.

See all Bumble Inc. regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.