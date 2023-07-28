Unusual Call Option Trade in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Worth $610.43K

On July 28, 2023 at 15:13:27 ET an unusually large $610.43K block of Call contracts in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) was sold, with a strike price of $65.00 / share, expiring in 175 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.03 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 82.86th percentile of all recent large trades made in BMY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3838 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb. This is a decrease of 85 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMY is 0.59%, an increase of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 1,814,787K shares. The put/call ratio of BMY is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.09% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb is 80.82. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 33.09% from its latest reported closing price of 60.73.

The projected annual revenue for Bristol-Myers Squibb is 47,586MM, an increase of 5.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 96,614K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,663K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 12.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 64,974K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,633K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 10.58% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 61,417K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,717K shares, representing an increase of 14.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 7.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49,612K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,151K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 9.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 38,809K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,724K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 10.72% over the last quarter.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Declares $0.57 Dividend

On June 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share ($2.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023 will receive the payment on August 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.57 per share.

At the current share price of $60.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.75%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.11%, the lowest has been 2.54%, and the highest has been 3.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases.

Key filings for this company:

