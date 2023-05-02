Unusual Call Option Trade in Brinker International (EAT) Worth $82.67K

On May 2, 2023 at 13:41:13 ET an unusually large $82.67K block of Call contracts in Brinker International (EAT) was bought, with a strike price of $45.00 / share, expiring in 17 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.37 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in EAT options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brinker International. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EAT is 0.14%, an increase of 15.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.94% to 55,858K shares. The put/call ratio of EAT is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.02% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brinker International is $39.47. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.02% from its latest reported closing price of $40.28.

The projected annual revenue for Brinker International is $4,074MM, an increase of 2.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CastleKnight Management holds 37K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 44.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 16.82% over the last quarter.

VFVA - Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares holds 30K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 8.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 8.71% over the last quarter.

RZV - Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF holds 20K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 21.53% over the last quarter.

Simplex Trading holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

CSF - VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 79.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 421.90% over the last quarter.

Brinker International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies. Based in Dallas, as of September 23, 2020, Brinker owned, operated, or franchised 1,660 restaurants under the names Chili's® Grill & Bar (1,607 restaurants) and Maggiano's Little Italy® (53 restaurants).

