Unusual Call Option Trade in Bright Green (BGXX) Worth $32.50K

On May 1, 2023 at 13:18:39 ET an unusually large $32.50K block of Call contracts in Bright Green (BGXX) was sold, with a strike price of $1.00 / share, expiring in 18 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in BGXX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bright Green. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 17.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGXX is 0.02%, a decrease of 87.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.65% to 9,910K shares. The put/call ratio of BGXX is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 172K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares, representing a decrease of 94.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGXX by 73.84% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 81K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

National Bank Of Canada holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 106K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 372K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares, representing an increase of 17.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGXX by 76.97% over the last quarter.

