Unusual Call Option Trade in BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Worth $157.50K

On May 10, 2023 at 15:07:08 ET an unusually large $157.50K block of Call contracts in BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) was bought, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 100 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.08 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 91.29th percentile of all recent large trades made in BBIO options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in BridgeBio Pharma. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBIO is 0.21%, an increase of 13.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 148,676K shares. The put/call ratio of BBIO is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.59% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for BridgeBio Pharma is 26.78. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 94.59% from its latest reported closing price of 13.76.

The projected annual revenue for BridgeBio Pharma is 37MM, a decrease of 52.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 31,061K shares representing 19.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 26,621K shares representing 16.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 6,233K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,318K shares, representing an increase of 14.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 23.53% over the last quarter.

Aisling Capital Management holds 6,068K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 5,187K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,362K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 40.46% over the last quarter.

BridgeBio Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to create life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio's pipeline of over 20 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development.

