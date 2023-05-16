Unusual Call Option Trade in Bowlero Corp - (BOWL) Worth $24.30K

On May 16, 2023 at 11:49:58 ET an unusually large $24.30K block of Call contracts in Bowlero Corp - (BOWL) was bought, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 3 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bowlero Corp -. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 17.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOWL is 0.42%, a decrease of 2.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.43% to 131,708K shares. The put/call ratio of BOWL is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.90% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bowlero Corp - is 20.85. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 53.90% from its latest reported closing price of 13.55.

The projected annual revenue for Bowlero Corp - is 1,051MM, an increase of 2.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atairos Group holds 63,426K shares representing 37.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,867K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 953K shares, representing an increase of 75.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 9.99% over the last quarter.

Alta Fundamental Advisers holds 3,234K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,194K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 24.59% over the last quarter.

Soros Fund Management holds 3,000K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,154K shares, representing a decrease of 171.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 48.22% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 2,733K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company.

Bowlero Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bowlero Corporation is an American bowling center operator. It is the largest ten-pin bowling center operator in the world with around 300 centers, almost all of which are located in the United States.

