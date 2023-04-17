Unusual Call Option Trade in Boston Scientific (BSX) Worth $238.50K

On April 17, 2023 at 15:58:33 ET an unusually large $238.50K block of Call contracts in Boston Scientific (BSX) was bought, with a strike price of $50.00 / share, expiring in 32 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.02 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 87.25th percentile of all recent large trades made in BSX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1846 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Scientific. This is an increase of 114 owner(s) or 6.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSX is 0.44%, a decrease of 4.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 1,485,899K shares. The put/call ratio of BSX is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.15% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boston Scientific is $54.43. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.15% from its latest reported closing price of $51.77.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Scientific is $13,569MM, an increase of 6.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Taurus Asset Management holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oppenheimer holds 56K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Forum Financial Management holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GCRIX - Goldman Sachs Concentrated Growth Fund Institutional holds 82K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing a decrease of 13.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Sigma Planning holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Boston Scientific Background Information

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, The company advances science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare.

