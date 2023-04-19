Unusual Call Option Trade in Blackstone (BX) Worth $516.60K

On April 19, 2023 at 10:54:20 ET an unusually large $516.60K block of Call contracts in Blackstone (BX) was bought, with a strike price of $95.00 / share, expiring in 149 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.07 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 85.07th percentile of all recent large trades made in BX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BX is 0.54%, a decrease of 10.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.86% to 532,967K shares. The put/call ratio of BX is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.40% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blackstone is $101.93. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.40% from its latest reported closing price of $91.50.

The projected annual revenue for Blackstone is $13,032MM, an increase of 62.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Kula Investments holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Community Trust & Investment holds 32K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 21.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BX by 75,434.13% over the last quarter.

JMOM - JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 6.34% over the last quarter.

Wimmer Associates 1 holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blackstone Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. It seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for its investors, the companies it invests in, and the communities in which it works. It does this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. its $619 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis.

