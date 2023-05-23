Unusual Call Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Worth $40.77K

On May 23, 2023 at 14:05:37 ET an unusually large $40.77K block of Call contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) was sold, with a strike price of $115.00 / share, expiring in 115 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.41 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TIP options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1194 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares TIPS Bond ETF. This is a decrease of 89 owner(s) or 6.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIP is 0.77%, a decrease of 4.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.86% to 131,302K shares. The put/call ratio of TIP is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 14,801K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,840K shares, representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIP by 74.52% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Funds III - BLACKROCK LIFEPATH INDEX 2030 FUND Investor A holds 6,442K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,005K shares, representing an increase of 6.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIP by 1.24% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Funds III - BLACKROCK LIFEPATH INDEX RETIREMENT FUND Investor A holds 5,398K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,309K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIP by 0.67% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,783K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,044K shares, representing an increase of 15.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIP by 4.79% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Funds III - BLACKROCK LIFEPATH INDEX 2025 FUND Investor A holds 4,319K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,094K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIP by 1.16% over the last quarter.

