Unusual Call Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Silver Trust (SLV) Worth $419.14K

On August 2, 2023 at 10:53:54 ET an unusually large $419.14K block of Call contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Silver Trust (SLV) was bought, with a strike price of $21.00 / share, expiring in 79 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.87 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.92th percentile of all recent large trades made in SLV options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 773 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Silver Trust. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLV is 0.33%, a decrease of 47.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 121,292K shares. The put/call ratio of SLV is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 8,959K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,192K shares, representing an increase of 8.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 0.93% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 5,551K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,425K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 1.37% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,826K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,774K shares, representing a decrease of 40.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 29.95% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,931K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,279K shares, representing a decrease of 34.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 26.08% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 3,612K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,528K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.