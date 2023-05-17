Unusual Call Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Silver Trust (SLV) Worth $504.00K

On May 17, 2023 at 09:45:39 ET an unusually large $504.00K block of Call contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Silver Trust (SLV) was sold, with a strike price of $24.00 / share, expiring in 611 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.70 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.28th percentile of all recent large trades made in SLV options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 770 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Silver Trust. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLV is 0.36%, an increase of 6.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 116,142K shares. The put/call ratio of SLV is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 8,959K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,192K shares, representing an increase of 8.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 74.73% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 5,551K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,425K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 1.37% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 5,328K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,875K shares, representing a decrease of 10.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 95.80% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,826K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,774K shares, representing a decrease of 40.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 44.38% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,931K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,279K shares, representing a decrease of 34.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 89.57% over the last quarter.

