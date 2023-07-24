Unusual Call Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Worth $472.12K

On July 24, 2023 at 13:30:38 ET an unusually large $472.12K block of Call contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) was sold, with a strike price of $117.00 / share, expiring in 25 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in DVY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1188 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Select Dividend ETF. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DVY is 0.40%, an increase of 30.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.09% to 90,158K shares. The put/call ratio of DVY is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 10,596K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,714K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVY by 13.35% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 5,342K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,582K shares, representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVY by 70.10% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 4,661K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,658K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVY by 11.17% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 4,215K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,971K shares, representing an increase of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVY by 88.63% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 3,489K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,484K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVY by 8.06% over the last quarter.

