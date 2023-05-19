Unusual Call Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) Worth $1,680.00K

On May 19, 2023 at 10:16:31 ET an unusually large $1,680.00K block of Call contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) was sold, with a strike price of $59.00 / share, expiring in 28 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.42 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.20th percentile of all recent large trades made in EWJ options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares MSCI Japan ETF. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWJ is 0.77%, an increase of 109.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 126,655K shares. The put/call ratio of EWJ is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 30,944K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,242K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWJ by 1.33% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,724K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,968K shares, representing an increase of 11.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWJ by 66.38% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 4,836K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,500K shares, representing a decrease of 34.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWJ by 53.53% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,870K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,151K shares, representing an increase of 18.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWJ by 69.55% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 3,384K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 927K shares, representing an increase of 72.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWJ by 44.32% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.