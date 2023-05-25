Unusual Call Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) Worth $882.18K

On May 25, 2023 at 14:31:12 ET an unusually large $882.18K block of Call contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) was sold, with a strike price of $18.00 / share, expiring in 575 day(s) (on December 20, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.84 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.83th percentile of all recent large trades made in EWZ options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 9.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWZ is 0.68%, an increase of 86.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.69% to 100,039K shares. The put/call ratio of EWZ is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department holds 7,536K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 6,309K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,967K shares, representing a decrease of 26.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWZ by 42.53% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,904K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,501K shares, representing a decrease of 27.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWZ by 91.06% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,537K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,723K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWZ by 26.93% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,414K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,936K shares, representing a decrease of 57.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWZ by 82.75% over the last quarter.

