Unusual Call Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) Worth $391.83K

On May 15, 2023 at 13:11:10 ET an unusually large $391.83K block of Call contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) was bought, with a strike price of $31.00 / share, expiring in 32 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.29 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.62th percentile of all recent large trades made in EWZ options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWZ is 0.66%, an increase of 47.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.17% to 94,090K shares. The put/call ratio of EWZ is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 7,967K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,038K shares, representing a decrease of 76.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWZ by 50.78% over the last quarter.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department holds 7,536K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,904K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,501K shares, representing a decrease of 27.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWZ by 91.33% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,537K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,723K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWZ by 26.93% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,414K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,936K shares, representing a decrease of 57.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWZ by 82.75% over the last quarter.

