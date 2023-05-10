Unusual Call Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Gold Trust (IAU) Worth $417.30K

On May 10, 2023 at 11:02:56 ET an unusually large $417.30K block of Call contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Gold Trust (IAU) was bought, with a strike price of $41.00 / share, expiring in 37 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.43th percentile of all recent large trades made in IAU options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1038 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Gold Trust. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAU is 1.00%, an increase of 8.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.15% to 436,998K shares. The put/call ratio of IAU is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 35,249K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,635K shares, representing a decrease of 9.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAU by 4.61% over the last quarter.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 26,622K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,760K shares, representing a decrease of 68.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAU by 43.38% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 24,663K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,702K shares, representing a decrease of 12.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAU by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory holds 20,517K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,671K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAU by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Personal Capital Advisors holds 13,620K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,094K shares, representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAU by 4.75% over the last quarter.

