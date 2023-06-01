Unusual Call Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) Worth $109.91K

On June 1, 2023 at 11:53:53 ET an unusually large $109.91K block of Call contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) was bought, with a strike price of $102.00 / share, expiring in 50 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in HDV options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 714 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Core High Dividend ETF. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 4.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDV is 0.58%, a decrease of 9.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.84% to 51,991K shares. The put/call ratio of HDV is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 6,102K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,566K shares, representing a decrease of 7.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDV by 79.16% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 2,435K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,436K shares, representing a decrease of 82.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDV by 76.86% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,031K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,611K shares, representing a decrease of 28.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDV by 41.04% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,857K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,163K shares, representing a decrease of 70.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDV by 81.59% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 1,718K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares, representing a decrease of 9.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDV by 18.80% over the last quarter.

