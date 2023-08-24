Unusual Call Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) Worth $992.25K

On August 23, 2023 at 09:37:07 ET an unusually large $992.25K block of Call contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) was sold, with a strike price of $27.85 / share, expiring in 23 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.74 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.75th percentile of all recent large trades made in FXI options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares China Large-Cap ETF. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 6.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FXI is 0.62%, a decrease of 17.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.67% to 210,054K shares. The put/call ratio of FXI is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rafferty Asset Management holds 15,622K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,236K shares, representing an increase of 15.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FXI by 9.59% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 14,628K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,392K shares, representing an increase of 49.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FXI by 78.77% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 14,142K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,844K shares, representing an increase of 23.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FXI by 82.58% over the last quarter.

YINN - Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares holds 13,538K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,431K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FXI by 8.98% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,077K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,026K shares, representing a decrease of 40.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FXI by 82.20% over the last quarter.

