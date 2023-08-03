Unusual Call Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) Worth $2,250.00K

On August 3, 2023 at 13:52:58 ET an unusually large $2,250.00K block of Call contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) was bought, with a strike price of $29.85 / share, expiring in 134 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 10.17 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in FXI options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 310 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares China Large-Cap ETF. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FXI is 0.75%, a decrease of 3.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 220,498K shares. The put/call ratio of FXI is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 17,026K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,120K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FXI by 76.13% over the last quarter.

YINN - Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares holds 13,538K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,431K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FXI by 8.98% over the last quarter.

Rafferty Asset Management holds 13,236K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,680K shares, representing an increase of 26.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FXI by 15.47% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 11,609K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,128K shares, representing an increase of 73.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FXI by 58.74% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 10,844K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,538K shares, representing an increase of 85.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FXI by 4.16% over the last quarter.

