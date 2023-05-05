Unusual Call Option Trade in Black Knight Inc - (BKI) Worth $699.00K

On May 5, 2023 at 15:48:46 ET an unusually large $699.00K block of Call contracts in Black Knight Inc - (BKI) was sold, with a strike price of $40.00 / share, expiring in 14 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in BKI options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 887 funds or institutions reporting positions in Black Knight Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKI is 0.36%, an increase of 5.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 178,914K shares. The put/call ratio of BKI is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.43% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Black Knight Inc - is 70.04. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 30.43% from its latest reported closing price of 53.70.

The projected annual revenue for Black Knight Inc - is 1,656MM, an increase of 7.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.56.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,814K shares representing 8.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,097K shares, representing an increase of 19.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKI by 14.05% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 12,322K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,579K shares, representing an increase of 6.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKI by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 6,794K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,115K shares, representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKI by 53.28% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 5,500K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,883K shares, representing an increase of 29.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKI by 45.47% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,189K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,384K shares, representing a decrease of 138.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKI by 60.75% over the last quarter.

Black Knight Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Black Knight, Inc. is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage its robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

