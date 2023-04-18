Unusual Call Option Trade in Biomea Fusion (BMEA) Worth $195.27K

On April 18, 2023 at 10:35:14 ET an unusually large $195.27K block of Call contracts in Biomea Fusion (BMEA) was bought, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 94 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in BMEA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biomea Fusion. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMEA is 0.10%, a decrease of 9.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 15,504K shares. The put/call ratio of BMEA is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.84% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biomea Fusion is $44.20. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 76.84% from its latest reported closing price of $25.00.

The projected annual revenue for Biomea Fusion is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II holds 95K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares, representing a decrease of 207.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMEA by 72.88% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 500K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BIB - ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMEA by 50.92% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 23K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

IBB - iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF holds 207K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing an increase of 13.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMEA by 15.27% over the last quarter.

Biomea Fusion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuseS on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion serves customers in the United States.

