Unusual Call Option Trade in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Worth $56.00K

On May 3, 2023 at 09:55:52 ET an unusually large $56.00K block of Call contracts in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) was sold, with a strike price of $9.00 / share, expiring in 44 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.49 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in BCRX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 454 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCRX is 0.27%, an increase of 22.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.46% to 171,646K shares. The put/call ratio of BCRX is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 115.90% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals is $15.91. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 115.90% from its latest reported closing price of $7.37.

The projected annual revenue for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals is $363MM, an increase of 34.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.86.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Small Cap Index V.I. Fund Class I holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 11.72% over the last quarter.

TECB - iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF holds 37K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Proequities holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ESML - iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF holds 73K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing a decrease of 13.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 37.89% over the last quarter.

SCHA - Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF holds 789K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 779K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 34.32% over the last quarter.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO™ (berotralstat) is approved in the United States and Japan for the prevention of HAE attacks in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older, and under regulatory review for approval in the European Union and United Kingdom. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing.

