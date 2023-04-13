Unusual Call Option Trade in Big Lots (BIG) Worth $250.00K

On April 13, 2023 at 10:25:08 ET an unusually large $250.00K block of Call contracts in Big Lots (BIG) was bought, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 36 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.10 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.01th percentile of all recent large trades made in BIG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Big Lots. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 4.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIG is 0.08%, a decrease of 35.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.27% to 33,057K shares. The put/call ratio of BIG is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.66% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Big Lots is $13.00. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 18.66% from its latest reported closing price of $10.96.

The projected annual revenue for Big Lots is $5,597MM, an increase of 2.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAT - Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF holds 162K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIG by 25.32% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 41.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIG by 69.88% over the last quarter.

American Portfolios Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 17.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIG by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Small Cap Opportunities Trust NAV holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Big Lots Declares $0.30 Dividend

On February 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $10.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.95%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.97%, the lowest has been 1.70%, and the highest has been 11.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.98 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.53 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Big Lots Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. is a neighborhood discount retailer operating 1,411 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and PICKUP with same day delivery. The company's product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, and Electronics, Toys & Accessories. Big Lots' mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering unmatched value to customers through surprise and delight, being a 'best place to work' culture for associates, rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and top-tier returns, as well as doing good in local communities.

