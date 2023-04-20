Unusual Call Option Trade in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Worth $65.00K

On April 20, 2023 at 09:43:38 ET an unusually large $65.00K block of Call contracts in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was sold, with a strike price of $1.50 / share, expiring in 211 day(s) (on November 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.33 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.39th percentile of all recent large trades made in BBBY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bed Bath & Beyond. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 8.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBBY is 0.12%, an increase of 164.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.94% to 58,537K shares. The put/call ratio of BBBY is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 224.25% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bed Bath & Beyond is $1.50. The forecasts range from a low of $0.10 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 224.25% from its latest reported closing price of $0.46.

The projected annual revenue for Bed Bath & Beyond is $5,824MM, a decrease of 6.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 203K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing an increase of 28.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBBY by 11,539.87% over the last quarter.

MILN - Global X Millennials Thematic ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBBY by 64.39% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Small-Cap Growth Index Portfolio Class P holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 38K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBBY by 61.32% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,364K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares, representing an increase of 58.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBBY by 10.22% over the last quarter.

Bed, Bath & Beyond Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the 'Company') is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for its customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

