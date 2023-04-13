Unusual Call Option Trade in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Worth $52.03K

On April 13, 2023 at 11:35:59 ET an unusually large $52.03K block of Call contracts in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was sold, with a strike price of $0.50 / share, expiring in 281 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.60 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.80th percentile of all recent large trades made in BBBY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bed Bath & Beyond. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 8.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBBY is 0.12%, an increase of 163.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.25% to 58,750K shares. The put/call ratio of BBBY is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 437.13% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bed Bath & Beyond is $1.50. The forecasts range from a low of $0.10 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 437.13% from its latest reported closing price of $0.28.

The projected annual revenue for Bed Bath & Beyond is $5,824MM, a decrease of 6.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bangor Savings Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Larson Financial Group holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 241K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBBY by 38,530.49% over the last quarter.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 86K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 34.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBBY by 40.47% over the last quarter.

TLSTX - Stock Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bed, Bath & Beyond Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the 'Company') is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for its customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

