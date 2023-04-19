Unusual Call Option Trade in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Worth $50.00K

On April 19, 2023 at 10:12:11 ET an unusually large $50.00K block of Call contracts in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was sold, with a strike price of $2.00 / share, expiring in 212 day(s) (on November 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.55 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 93.16th percentile of all recent large trades made in BBBY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bed Bath & Beyond. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 7.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBBY is 0.12%, an increase of 160.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.25% to 58,709K shares. The put/call ratio of BBBY is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 338.63% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bed Bath & Beyond is $1.50. The forecasts range from a low of $0.10 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 338.63% from its latest reported closing price of $0.34.

The projected annual revenue for Bed Bath & Beyond is $5,824MM, a decrease of 6.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 222K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing a decrease of 12.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBBY by 65.10% over the last quarter.

Twinbeech Capital holds 50K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

RAFE - PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 48.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBBY by 26.76% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group holds 8,572K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,206K shares, representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBBY by 60.14% over the last quarter.

Bed, Bath & Beyond Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the 'Company') is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for its customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

