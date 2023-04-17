Unusual Call Option Trade in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Worth $48.94K

On April 17, 2023 at 12:12:58 ET an unusually large $48.94K block of Call contracts in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was bought, with a strike price of $1.00 / share, expiring in 277 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.36 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 92.30th percentile of all recent large trades made in BBBY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bed Bath & Beyond. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 6.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBBY is 0.12%, an increase of 161.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.31% to 58,742K shares. The put/call ratio of BBBY is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 531.88% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bed Bath & Beyond is $1.50. The forecasts range from a low of $0.10 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 531.88% from its latest reported closing price of $0.24.

The projected annual revenue for Bed Bath & Beyond is $5,824MM, a decrease of 6.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clear Street holds 100K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 5.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBBY by 99.93% over the last quarter.

VLU - SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBBY by 62.86% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,216K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 749K shares, representing an increase of 38.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBBY by 31.44% over the last quarter.

AVUVX - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 23K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed Moderate Growth Portfolio Class 1 holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 35.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBBY by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Bed, Bath & Beyond Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the 'Company') is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for its customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

