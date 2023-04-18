Unusual Call Option Trade in Beauty Health (SKIN) Worth $165.00K

On April 18, 2023 at 14:55:13 ET an unusually large $165.00K block of Call contracts in Beauty Health (SKIN) was sold, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 31 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.71 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in SKIN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beauty Health. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 5.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKIN is 0.14%, a decrease of 34.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.47% to 123,622K shares. The put/call ratio of SKIN is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.08% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beauty Health is $19.32. The forecasts range from a low of $10.60 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 43.08% from its latest reported closing price of $13.50.

The projected annual revenue for Beauty Health is $448MM, an increase of 22.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lindbrook Capital holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 47.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 33.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 92.19% over the last quarter.

International Assets Investment Management holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

SECAX - SIIT Small Cap II Fund - holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

HCCEX - The Small Capitalization - Mid Capitalization Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beauty Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Beauty Health Co. engages in manufacturing and selling of serum-based hydradermabrasion systems and aesthetic products. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

