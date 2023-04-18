Options
SKIN

Unusual Call Option Trade in Beauty Health (SKIN) Worth $165.00K

April 18, 2023 — 07:26 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

On April 18, 2023 at 14:55:13 ET an unusually large $165.00K block of Call contracts in Beauty Health (SKIN) was sold, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 31 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.71 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in SKIN options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beauty Health. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 5.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKIN is 0.14%, a decrease of 34.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.47% to 123,622K shares. SKIN / The Beauty Health Company Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SKIN is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.08% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beauty Health is $19.32. The forecasts range from a low of $10.60 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 43.08% from its latest reported closing price of $13.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Beauty Health is $448MM, an increase of 22.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SKIN / The Beauty Health Company Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Lindbrook Capital holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 47.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 33.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 92.19% over the last quarter.

International Assets Investment Management holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

SECAX - SIIT Small Cap II Fund - holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

HCCEX - The Small Capitalization - Mid Capitalization Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beauty Health Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

The Beauty Health Co. engages in manufacturing and selling of serum-based hydradermabrasion systems and aesthetic products. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

See all Beauty Health regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Options
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SKIN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.