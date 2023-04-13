Unusual Call Option Trade in Beam Global (BEEM) Worth $29.96K

On April 13, 2023 at 10:04:32 ET an unusually large $29.96K block of Call contracts in Beam Global (BEEM) was bought, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 36 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in BEEM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beam Global. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEEM is 0.03%, a decrease of 52.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 2,137K shares. The put/call ratio of BEEM is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 126.91% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beam Global is $26.96. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 126.91% from its latest reported closing price of $11.88.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Beam Global is $46MM, an increase of 108.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sofos Investments holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 43K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 64K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beam Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

See all Beam Global regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.