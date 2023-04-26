Unusual Call Option Trade in Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Worth $22.50K

On April 26, 2023 at 11:16:58 ET an unusually large $22.50K block of Call contracts in Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) was bought, with a strike price of $2.50 / share, expiring in 86 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.29 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in BNED options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barnes & Noble Education. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 8.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNED is 0.05%, a decrease of 56.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.89% to 23,592K shares. The put/call ratio of BNED is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 179.45% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Barnes & Noble Education is $4.08. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 179.45% from its latest reported closing price of $1.46.

The projected annual revenue for Barnes & Noble Education is $1,561MM, a decrease of 1.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.84.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RCMCX - Royce Capital Fund - Micro-Cap Portfolio Investment Class holds 160K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing an increase of 14.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNED by 21.55% over the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNED by 28.27% over the last quarter.

Dark Forest Capital Management holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DFVEX - U.s. Vector Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 1 Fund Standard Class holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barnes & Noble Education Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world.

