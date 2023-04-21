Unusual Call Option Trade in Barclays iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) Worth $246.88K

On April 21, 2023 at 10:57:05 ET an unusually large $246.88K block of Call contracts in Barclays iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) was sold, with a strike price of $40.00 / share, expiring in 35 day(s) (on May 26, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.18 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 69.39th percentile of all recent large trades made in VXX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barclays iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VXX is 0.35%, an increase of 16.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.75% to 20K shares. The put/call ratio of VXX is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.88% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Barclays iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN is $73.06. The forecasts range from a low of $48.42 to a high of $99.73. The average price target represents an increase of 82.88% from its latest reported closing price of $39.95.

The projected annual revenue for Barclays iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN is $26,523MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QLS - IQ Hedge Long holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 36.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VXX by 0.20% over the last quarter.

QMN - IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 31.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VXX by 5.99% over the last quarter.

