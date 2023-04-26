Unusual Call Option Trade in Barclays Bank (BCS) Worth $83.14K

On April 26, 2023 at 13:08:04 ET an unusually large $83.14K block of Call contracts in Barclays Bank (BCS) was sold, with a strike price of $7.00 / share, expiring in 142 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.43 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 93.22th percentile of all recent large trades made in BCS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 738 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barclays Bank. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCS is 0.31%, a decrease of 2.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.88% to 1,822,127K shares. The put/call ratio of BCS is 1.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.03% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Barclays Bank is $12.10. The forecasts range from a low of $8.04 to a high of $16.55. The average price target represents an increase of 63.03% from its latest reported closing price of $7.42.

The projected annual revenue for Barclays Bank is $26,523MM, an increase of 11.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MXECX - Great-West Core Strategies: International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 52K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing a decrease of 41.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCS by 5.25% over the last quarter.

Pacifica Partners holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MSTGX - Morningstar Global Income Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 69.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCS by 24.10% over the last quarter.

NAIGX - Nuveen NWQ International Value Fund - holds 712K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 727K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCS by 4.18% over the last quarter.

Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF - holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Barclays Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services.

