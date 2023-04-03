Unusual Call Option Trade in Baozun (BZUN) Worth $205.60K

On April 3, 2023 at 09:57:07 ET an unusually large $205.60K block of Call contracts in Baozun (BZUN) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 46 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was ∞ sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in BZUN options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.04% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Baozun is $10.54. The forecasts range from a low of $4.14 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 75.04% from its latest reported closing price of $6.02.

The projected annual revenue for Baozun is $9,778MM, an increase of 16.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baozun. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BZUN is 0.08%, a decrease of 3.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.67% to 21,478K shares. The put/call ratio of BZUN is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Nuveen Asset Management holds 2,341K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares, representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZUN by 15.98% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,975K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,911K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZUN by 81.47% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,435K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZUN by 18.97% over the last quarter.

HEMZX - Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 1,111K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,054K shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZUN by 25.15% over the last quarter.

TEMMX - Templeton Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund holds 1,105K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baozun Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Baozun Inc. is the leader and a pioneer in the brand e-commerce service industry in China. Baozun empowers a broad and diverse range of brands to grow and succeed by leveraging its end-to-end e-commerce service capabilities, omni-channel coverage and technology-driven solutions. Its integrated one-stop solutions address all core aspects of the e-commerce operations covering IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, and warehousing and fulfillment.

