Unusual Call Option Trade in Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Worth $403.20K

On April 18, 2023 at 15:26:01 ET an unusually large $403.20K block of Call contracts in Bank of Hawaii (BOH) was bought, with a strike price of $50.00 / share, expiring in 31 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was ∞ sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in BOH options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 601 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Hawaii. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOH is 0.16%, an increase of 0.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 37,401K shares. The put/call ratio of BOH is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.07% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank of Hawaii is $62.39. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 22.07% from its latest reported closing price of $51.11.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of Hawaii is $763MM, an increase of 8.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFEOX - U.s. Core Equity 1 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 70K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schubert holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 26.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DVRAX - MFS Global Alternative Strategy Fund A holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 10.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 7.15% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 20K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 13.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 75.15% over the last quarter.

Bank of Hawaii Declares $0.70 Dividend

On January 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $51.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.49%, the lowest has been 2.76%, and the highest has been 5.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Bank of Hawaii Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897.

